Ain’t Over: Salim Akil Accuser Suing Over Allegedly Stolen “Love Is ____” Script, Drags Oprah Into Lawsuit

Amber Brenner Asks Judge To Sanction Rep From OWN

In case you were wondering how the lawsuit between Salim Akil and his alleged mistress is going… it’s still ongoing.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Amber Brenner, Akil’s alleged mistress, is demanding a judge allow her to depose a representative from the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN). So far, Brenner has asked that Oprah and her team hand over communications with Akil, insurance documents and have a representative from the network sit for a deposition. Unfortunately for her, they’re refusing to get involved.

In newly filed court documents, Brenner wants the court to sanction OWN to the tune of $4,650 for refusing to comply. So far, a judge has yet to rule in the matter of dragging Oprah’s network into it.

Brenner originally sued Akil last winter, accusing him of domestic violence, along with stealing her screenplay and turning it into his OWN show “Love Is____.” In December 2018, OWN axed the program, amid the allegations.