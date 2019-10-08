Sista, GTFOHWTBS: Judge Tammy Kemp Plays Race Card To Chide Critics Of Her Headazz Huggin Of Racist Murderer Amber Guyger

Judge Tammy Kemp Defends Decision To Hug Amber Guyger

We’d be a whole lie if we told you that we’re not still hot-under-the-collar behind the disrespectfully light 10-year sentence that Amber Guyger was given for the MURDER of Botham Jean. That anger was only compounded by the tender loving care that Judge Tammy Kemp and the hair-stroking bailiff gave Jean’s murderer during sentencing. And if that wasn’t enough, we now have the judge wagging her finger at Black people and, And, AND, playing the race card against us.

Judge Kemp has come forward to speak about the vitriolic criticism she is receiving from those of us with the good sense that God gave us. The Associated Press scored the first interview with Kemp and we’re telling you right now, you’re not gonna like what she had to say:

“Following my own convictions, I could not refuse that woman a hug. I would not,” said Kemp, who is black. “And I don’t understand the anger. And I guess I could say if you profess religious beliefs and you are going to follow them, I would hope that they not be situational and limited to one race only.”

Kemp says that she had never previously revealed her religious affiliation in the courtroom, but for whatever reason, Amber Guyger, the woman who joked about MLK Jr.’s murder, tugged at her hallelujah heart-strings…

“She asked me if I thought that God could forgive her and I said, ‘Yes, God can forgive you and has,’” Kemp told The Associated Press. “If she wanted to start with the Bible, I didn’t want her to go back to the jail and to sink into doubt and self-pity and become bitter,” she said. “Because she still has a lot of life ahead of her following her sentence and I would hope that she could live it purposefully.”

Let the janky judge tell it, her actions are completely appropriate because she did it after the trial was over.

So. And. TF?!