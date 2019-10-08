For Your Viewing Pleasure: Lupita Nyong’o Freestyles As Her Rapping Alter Ego “Troublemaker” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Lupita Nyong’o Stops By The Tonight Show To Show Off Her Skills
Lupita Nyong’o made her way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to talk about her new children’s book, Sulwe.
While she’s in the building, the actress reveals how she reacted to Beyoncé namechecking her in “Brown Skin Girl,” along with being a lyric in a Jay-Z song. After that, she brings out her rapping alter ego Troublemaker to spit a fire freestyle about her visit to the show.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.