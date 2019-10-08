Duh: D.L. Hughley Says It “Makes Sense” To Be Suspicious That Police Killed Botham Jean’s Neighbor Joshua Brown [Video]

D.L. Hughley Speaks To Suspicious Nature Of Joshua Brown Murder

Joshua Brown recently testified against Amber Guyger in her trial for the murder of his neighbor, Botham Jean. Days later he was murdered at his apartment complex when unidentified men shot him before fleeing the scene. Unsubstantiated reports claim he was shot in the mouth, an autopsy is pending.

The minute news broke, we all raised our collective eyebrows about who *cough, cops, cough* could have killed someone who by all accounts never had enemies and wasn’t involved in illegal activity.

The folks at TMZ caught up with D.L. Hughley and got his thoughts on the matter.

Somebody better come up with some answers down in Dallas because things can get very ugly if people find out the cops had something to do with this.