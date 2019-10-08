Save Me: Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Says She’s Broke, Wants Paternity Suit Fees Waived

Future Vs. Eliza Reign: Judge Waives Baby Mama’s Court Fees

Eliza Seraphin recently asked a Florida judge to find her “indigent”, according to The Blast. This means she can’t afford to pay court fees.

The court reviewed her financial records and found Seraphin “Indigent”. They proceeded to waive the majority of fees she would have to pay in her legal battle against flagrantly absent father Future. Previously, we told you that Eliza had claimed publically to have exhausted all of her savings since becoming pregnant with Future’s daughter.

She wrote:

I lost over 100K having my lil angel. Lost wages and spent a great chunk of my savings. Haven’t been able to work since I was 5 months pregnant. Closed down one of my physical location of one of my businesses because I didn’t have reliable help to fil in my absence.

Recently, Future publicly denied their daughter despite the paternity suit. He taunted Eliza on IG for giving the child his last name. Eliza eventually took to her own platform, blasting Future for “trying her” on IG live.

We guess this is one small victory for Eliza and her daughter. The case is still ongoing.