Respect Due: Tyler Perry Tells Gayle King “I’m Ignored In Hollywood” Despite Being First Black Man To Own Studio [Video]

Tyler Perry Says He Knows Hollywood Ignores Him

Tyler Perry‘s Atlanta-area studio is larger than the California lots owned by Warner Brothers, Paramount, and Walt Disney Studios…COMBINED.

The star-studded opening of his production property this weekend marked a historic moment in Black film history, but yet and still, Perry still feels like Hollywood doesn’t give a damn about him and he’s perfectly fine with that.

The movie mogul spoke to Gayle King for CBS This Morning and spoke in-depth about his career, what his studio means, and his future plans.

Press play below.

Whether you like, love, or hate Madea, you have to respect Tyler Perry’s power moves.