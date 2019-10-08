Kyla Pratt’s Baby Daddy Details How Their Relationship Started 11 Years Ago [Video]

KP Details How He Met Kyla Pratt

Have YOU been watching “Black Ink: Compton”? It seems like the more interesting part of the series is that its lead by the father of actress Kyla Pratt’s two kiddies. His name happens to be KP, same as Kyla’s initials and that’s how these two bonded when they first met. KP is detailing the story of how their romance popped off back in 2008.

In the following clip, KP claims to not have known Kyla’s impact as an actress until they made things official. He seems too cool for school here, right? Hit play.