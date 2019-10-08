Who’s Lia Givenchy? Meet The Donked Out Songstress Who Stole The BET Hip-Hop Awards Red Carpet Spotlight

Lia Givenchy Thickens Up The BET Awards

If you’ve been to any red carpets or seen any pics of the BET Hip-Hop Awards then you know that it is full of the most beautiful celebrities in the game. The show is also home of some relative unknowns who you may or may not be familiar with.

One such person as Lia Givenchy, up-and-coming musician and writer. She’s been making moves in the industry but she is also Snicker thick and we are here for it.

So by way of introduction peep this snippet of the music below as well as some of her most caked out pics. You’re welcome.