Seen On The Scene: Jim Jones, Cam’ron, Slick Rick & More Celebrate Alex Todd’s Birthday In NYC

Hip-hop legends Jim Jones, Cam’ron and Freekey Zekey had a Dipset reunion at celebrity jeweler Alex Todd’s 40th birthday party alongside rapper Slick Rick at Space 54 in New York City, where they celebrated Todd and the success of his luxury cannabis brand, Saucey Farms and Extracts.

 

 

