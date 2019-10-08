From Memorializing Her Brother To Her Block In Brooklyn: Young M.A Breaks Down All Her Tattoos [Video]

Young M.A Breaks Down All Of Her Favorite Tattoos

Young M.A accredits her motivation for getting so much ink to growing up in the era of “Snapbacks and Tattoos,” which included 50 Cent, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, and Soulja Boy.

After being inspired to get tatted herself, Young M.A went all out and got both some meaningful tattoos…and some that she could probably live without. From her first tattoo memorializing her late brother to the one of her block in Brooklyn, check out the video down below to see Young M.A. break down all of her ink: