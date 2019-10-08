Ebro In The Morning: Kevin Durant Talks Golden State, Top 5 Rappers, Signing With The Nets & His Recovery

Kevin Durant Talks Golden State, Top 5 Rappers, Signing With The Nets & His Recovery

Kevin Durant has been in rehabilitation status ever since the NBA finals earlier this summer. Even while out of commission he made one of the biggest decisions of his life by taking his talents back to NYC.

While off the court Durant took the time to officially begin his NYC press run ahead of the preseason by stopping by “Ebro In The Morning.” During his interview at Hot 97, he discusses his time in Golden State alongside Steph Curry, the mental effect rehab on his body has had, his move to NYC and of course his list of top 5 favorite rappers.

He also discusses if he would EVER play for the New York Knicks which is where the majority of fans prayed and thought he would end up.

You can watch the interview in its entirety below!