You Are Hiding A Dad: Drake And His Father’s Public Feud Has Brought Out THEE Pettiest Reactions

Drake And His Father Feud Over Upbringing

If you’ve listened to any of Drake’s albums then you know he has a lot of love for his mother. He also mentions, ad nauseam, that his daddy wasn’t always around. That makes sense, right? After all, Daddy Dennis was in Memphis while Drake and his mother were in Toronto. So naturally we all assumed this was a true reflection of the former Degrassi star’s life.

Dennis Graham took to Nick Cannon’s show to talk about his relationship with Drake and he had this to say:

“I have always been with Drake. I said, ‘Drake why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool.’ And he goes ‘Dad, it sells records.'”

Well, then. Drake took to IG to say that his dad calling him cap was actually cap. Get it?

Dennis wants to be famous instead of just enjoying the blessed position he is in. pic.twitter.com/OIwwhjkOBx — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) October 8, 2019

Who do you believe? Twitter has a LOT to say about this. Peep…