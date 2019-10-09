Bye Scruffy! Cyn Santana Says She’s Her HAPPIEST In Life After Kicking Scrub Budden To The Curb

Cyn Santana Says She’s Happier After Joe Budden Split

Cyn Santana has confirmed her split with her scruffy ex-fiancee Joe Budden. The reality star and the rapper-podcaster have been making headlines for months over their separation and now Cyn is hinting that there’s no chance she’s going back to that distressing relationship.

Cyn Santana also confirmed in an interview with Tiffany Pollard that she was the one who pulled the plug on their relationship.

“We didn’t decide on anything. I did what was best for my mental health, for my peace, and for me and my son. Basically, let’s just say that I’m probably the happiest that I’ve ever been and that was probably the best decision I’ve made in my entire life in the 26-years I’ve been living on this earth. The best decision I made was leaving that relationship. And my son and I are amazing.”

It sounds like Joe Budden was being a THORN in her side and she couldn’t take it. Previously, Budden showed a lack of empathy on “Love and Hip Hop” as Cyn Santana experienced postpartum depression. Cyn removed herself from the turmoil and now she’s easing into dating.

On what she wants in a man now that she’s single:

“I like being wined and dined,” she said when talking about what she wants in a man with Tiffany “New York” Pollard on her Brunch with Tiffany show. “I love talking. I love getting into people. I’m a foodie, you’ve got to feed me. That’s happening.”

