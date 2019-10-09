“Growing Up Hip Hop NY” Exclusive: Siaani Plays For Kid Capri … And He Has Plenty To Say [VIDEO]

Exclusive Sneak Peek At “Growing Up Hip Hop”

Have y’all been keeping up with “Growing Up Hip Hop: NY”? There’s a brand new episode airing Thursday night and we’ve got an exclusive sneak peek! In this clip Siaani Love is showing off her dj skills for Kid Capri:

He wasn’t impressed AT ALL!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

JoJo’s showcase runs amok and things take a drastic turn when the police get involved. Da’Zyna is pushed over the edge and throws in the towel on managing Quan. Fat Joe questions if Ryan can master the stage. Kid Capri stops Siaani in her tracks.

GROWING UP HIP HOP: NEW YORK – “KISSING COUSINS” – Airs Thursday, October 10th at 9/8C