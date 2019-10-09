Young & Messy: G Herbo’s Baby Mama Bitterly Blasts Taina Williams For Allegedly Smashing Lil Bibby
Ariana Fletcher Blasts G Herbo, Taina For Bringing Son Around
Whew, Chile, the ghetto and privileged.
Ariana Fletcher says she was “seeing red” after viewing a clip of her toddler son, rapper G Herbo and Taina Williams all in the same room together. Allegedly the exes had agreed to keep their innocent seed away from his new girlfriend. That’s when Ari went off and hurled allegations that had nothing to do with parenting.
In a now posted & deleted caption, Ari calls out Herbo for allegedly having herpes and blasts his girlfriend Taina for allegedly sleeping with his homie Lil Bibby. The caption alleges that Ari helped G Herbo escape jail time once and she’s upset that Taina bought him 24 rolled blunts for his birthday. She calls him an “airhead”, “broke” and proceeds to air them both out in the text.
See the post HERE.
Stupid b*tch sitting here with her face frowned up while you got my son. The b*tch used to f*ck Bibby, She’s a c*m rag a**, wanna be wifey a**, trynna luck up a** hoe. Please lie and say that sh*t didn’t so I can post it. You wifed a h*e that pretend to be this good girl shorty a** is a professional side b*tch. You wifed a h*e that f*cked wiith one of your main homies.
View this post on Instagram
“You’re my favorite. My favorite pair of eyes to look into. My favorite name to see appear on my phone. My favorite way to spend my afternoons. You’re my favorite everything “ Happy Birthday @nolimitherbo ❤️ I will do anything to see you happy today & every other day .. I love you 💗 – Taina baby 📸: @orinary
Folks in Ari’s comments called her “bitter” and “jealous” for typing out these allegations. To make matters messier, the comments came on G Herbo’s birthday.
Fans are saying that Ari is just JEALOUS because Taina spoiled the rapper with a helicopter ride, 24 Backwoods roll-ups and a necklace with a pendant of his grandma’s face, which brought him to tears.
View this post on Instagram
[BAVARDONS people] 🇱🇷 @nolimitherbo en pleurs Sa copine @latainax3 lui a offert une chaine avec le portrait de sa chère défunte grand-mère pour son anniversaire. ces images m'ont touché c'est beauuu HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO G HERBO! et que sa mamie repose en paix ❤ . . . . #GHerbo #TainaWilliams #emotion #couple #anniversaire #cadeaux #peine #emoi #pleurs #partage #amour #complicite #besties #lovers #NewYork #Chicago #sweat #tears #RIP #granny #YouBetterMarryHer #realone #genuine #peace #peaceofmind #couplelife #Fabolous #EmilyB #repost
Yikes! The situation is so messy, it’s blowing up Twitter.
Hit the flip to see what folks are saying.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.