From Kash Doll To King Los: The Cyphers At The BET Hip Hop Awards Prove The New Class Has Some Serious Talent [Video]

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards Showcased The New School Of Rappers

The cyphers at the BET Hip Hop Awards have always been a cause for conversation, showcasing the most promising up-and-coming talent in the game on any given year. In 2019, it’s no different.

This year, the cyphers weren’t just separated into a few different groups, there were a lot of different categories represented throughout the show.

Because hip hop is a global phenomenon, BET introduced a new category last night: Best International Flow! It’s no question that this showcase is here to stay after Kalash brought the French vibes in his bars, while Sarkodie came through and shut it all down.

The contemporary cypher had some stiff competition, too, with rappers IDK, Travis Thompson, Kash Doll, Iman Shumpert and King Los all giving it everything they have to let us know why they belong on that stage.

In another unexpected turn, Lil Duval, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Affion Crockett and Jess Hilarious joined in on the fun to prove comedians have bars too. The comedy cypher combined real raps with hilarious jokes to make for one entertaining performance.

And it wouldn’t be right to have a whole night honoring the world of hip hop without some love for the battle rappers. After two preliminary rounds with some stiff competition, DNA & T-TOP made it to the finale with a round so close, the crowd was cheering for one more go!

In the end, rap was definitely represented at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards. Which cypher were you feeling the most?!