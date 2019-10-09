Excellence: Steven Reed Makes History As Montgomery, Alabama’s First Black Mayor In 200 Year History

Steven Reed Becomes Montgomery’s First Black Mayor

A brotha just made history in Alabama in a major way!

Steven Reed, a Probate Judge, is Montgomery, Alabama’s first Black Mayor. Reed is replacing current Mayor Todd Strange and won with 67 percent of the votes.

He will be sworn into office on Nov. 12.

“If there was any doubt about what we can do when we come together, when we unify this city, let the record show tonight, above all, show what we can do when we come together in this city and we build around positivity, around opportunity and all the things that tie us together,” said Reed about his victory according to WSFA.

When asked why he thought his campaign resonated with voters, Reed said it was the vision for a united Montgomery.

“I think our vision for a better Montgomery. Our vision for a united Montgomery, and our vision to create better opportunities for everyone and I believe our concise vision that was very consistent from the day one is something a lot of people listened to,” Reed said. “I believe people really were attracted to that. They really were interested in some of our ideas and that energy and that enthusiasm that we felt so many days in the community is going to churches, going to community centers, going to neighborhood programs, we felt the energy there and we felt that energy in some unlikely corners for some. So we knew the message was resonating, and we knew that somewhere along the line, we knew that we were making a difference and that we were connecting, and I think that’s why we had the results that we had tonight.”

Reed’s win marks the first time in Montgomery’s 200 years that a black Mayor has been elected. It’s especially significant because Montgomery was once called the “cradle of the Confederacy.”

Congrats to Mayor Reed!