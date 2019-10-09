Oh Yeah? Hmph: Dallas Police Arrest 2 Men Allegedly Connected To Joshua Browns SUPER Suspicious Murder

Dallas PD Arrests Two Men Allegedly Responsible For Joshua Brown Murder

Joshua Brown’s murder following his testimony against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has the department under HEAVY suspicion by Black folks and beyond. Earlier this week police announced that they believed Joshua was murdered over a weed deal gone bad. A story hardly anyone believes.

According to NBCNews, the cops say that three men traveled from Alexandria, Louisiana to Dallas, Texas, a four-and-a-half-hour drive, to buy some Mary Jane from Joshua. Why anyone would travel SO far for marijuana when it is readily available in damn near every state in America is one detail that makes Dallas PD’s story seem like BS, but we digress.

Michael Mitchell, 32, who officials say was the suspected getaway driver in the Friday night slaying, was arrested at a motel in Marksville, Louisiana, Tuesday evening, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Steven Martel said. Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, had previously been arrested and was in custody at a hospital, Dallas police Assistant Chief Avery Moore said at a news conference Tuesday.

The third suspect, 22-year-old Thaddeous Green is still at large. According to Jacquerious, Joshua shot him in the chest during a fight with Green and Green shot Joshua twice in response.

Green took Brown’s backpack and the gun used to shoot Jacquerious Mitchell and the three suspects fled the scene, Moore said. The suspects dropped Jacquerious Mitchell off at a hospital, the assistant police chief said. Police confiscated 12 pounds of marijuana, 149 grams of THC cartridges and $4,157 in cash during a search of Brown’s home, Moore said.

So, what they want us to believe is that Joshua Brown served as an eyewitness against the police in a HIGHLY publicized murder trial while simultaneously serving pounds of loud to some random cats from OT? Yeah, ok.

Here’s what Dallas police Assistant Chief Avery Moore had to say about the “rumors”:

“As you know, there’s been speculation and rumors that have been shared by community leaders claiming that Mr. Brown’s death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and somehow the Dallas Police Department was responsible,” Moore said. “I assure you that is simply not true, and I encourage those leaders to be mindful of their actions moving forward because their words have jeopardized the integrity of the city of Dallas as well as the Dallas Police Department.”

We don’t believe you, you need more people!