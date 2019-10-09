Speak On It! Rihanna Says Donald Trump Might Be “The Most Mentally Ill Human Being In America”

Rihanna Speaks On Trump’s Racism While Dealing With Mass Shootings

Rihanna is killing every magazine cover in sight, and today, the mogul revealed that she’s on the cover of Vogue’s November issue–wearing her very own Fenty designs, nonetheless!

In the issue, which hits stands on October 16, Rih talks about everything from fashion to politics, including some choice words she has for y’alls lil president.

When asked about her reactions to the recent El Paso and Dayton attacks, she said “That should never, ever be normal. And the fact that it’s classified as something different because of the color of their skin? It’s a slap in the face. It’s completely racist.” Rihanna continues, “Put an Arab man with that same weapon in that same Walmart and there is no way that Trump would sit there and address it publicly as a mental health problem. The most mentally ill human being in America right now seems to be the president.”

Beyond her very on-point analysis of the f***ery being performed by Donald Chump each and every day, Rih also confirms in the interview that she did in fact turn down a Super Bowl halftime show opportunity out of support for Colin Kaepernick.

“Absolutely, I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

You can read Rihanna’s Vogue cover story in full over here.