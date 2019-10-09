Over It, Personified: “Free The Nipple” And Other Objections From Summer Walker & Ari Lennox [Video]

Summer Walker And Ari Lennox Talk About Being “Over It”

This was a cute conversation! New school songstresses Summer Walker and Ari Lennox sat in front of cameras for Apple Music to discuss being “Over It” in relation to various things. We won’t ruin the conversation for you, but ass bras and bikini waxes to that list!

Ari talks being over dating on Tinder and you’d be surprised to hear Summer admit to got her cakes knifed up.

Hit play to hear it.