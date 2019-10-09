Don’t Tell Hov: Rihanna Says She Declined Super Bowl Performance To Support Colin Kaepernick ‘I’m No Sellout’

Rihanna Declined Super Bowl Performance To Support Colin Kaepernick

Rihanna is confirming what’s been suspected, she turned down the Super Bowl halftime performance as an act of solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Our favorite Bad Gal is on the current cover of VOGUE and inside she’s speaking on a number of topics including Deranged Dorito and her plans to release a reggae album.

Things got especially interesting however when RiRi was asked about the Super Bowl. Rumors previously swirled that she turned down an opportunity to perform during halftime and Rih told VOGUE it’s “absolutely true” because she didn’t want to be a “sellout” and go against Colin Kaepernick.

WELP–sorry, Hov!

“I couldn’t dare do that,” Rihanna said of the halftime show. “For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

OOOOP!

That’s not the only part of the interview that’s interesting, however, people are pointing out that the interviewer Abby Aguire blatantly confessed that she “didn’t have time to prepare questions” for Rih—-SERIOUSlY?!

“Normally I bring a list of questions, but I didn’t have time to prepare one, which I make a split-second decision to confess. “I’m winging it, so you have to help me,” I say nervously. Rihanna flashes a grin that is somehow both reassuring and mischievous. “Aren’t we all?” she says.”

Uhhh….now if a blac….

NVM.

Hit the flip to see what else Rih had to say in VOGUE.