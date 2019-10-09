Sued & Boobed: ‘Johnson & Johnson’ To Pay $8 Billion To Man Who Grew Breasts After Taking Their Drug

‘Johnson & Johnson’ Sued For $8 Billion After Man Develops Breasts

Johnson & Johnson has been hit with several lawsuits since being founded over a hundred years ago, but nothing quite like this. On Tuesday, the multinational corporation was ordered to pay 8 billion dollars in punitive damages after a man reportedly developed female breast tissue from taking one of their antipsychotic drugs. A Philadelphia jury awarded 26-year old Nicholas Murray after his lawyer argued that J&J put “profits over patients” in marketing the drug Risperdal.

The Guardian reports:

“Johnson & Johnson immediately denounced the award after the jury’s decision in the court of common pleas, saying it was “excessive and unfounded” and vowing immediate action to overturn it.” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement on its website it was confident that the award would be overturned, calling it “grossly disproportionate” with the initial compensatory damage award and “a clear violation of due process”.

This isn’t the first time this year that J&J had to pay up. You may recall that back in August, Johnson & Johnson was ordered to pay $572m after a judge in Oklahoma ruled that the company contributed to an opioid epidemic in the state by running a “false and dangerous” sales campaign