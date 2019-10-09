Support Black Colleges: Culture Creators Announce Lineup For Inaugural C2 Summit For HBCU Students

- By Bossip Staff
Support Black Colleges: Culture Creators Announce Lineup For Inaugural C2 Summit For HBCU Students

 

Yes to Black Excellence! The Culture Creators C2 Summit” is a major initiative to engage, mentor and provide recruitment opportunities to students of color from historically black colleges and universities. The summit hosts C-Suite level executives, thought leaders, and leading entrepreneurs across various industries, such as business, entertainment, fashion, sports and more. The C2 Summit experience offers students one-on-one mentorship, recruitment opportunities and career coaching.

Speakers Include:

  • Isaiah Thomas (NBA Hall of Famer)
  • Shawn Gee (President of Live Nation, Urban)
  • John Gibson (VP of External and Multicultural Affairs, The Motion Picture Association)
  • Jackie Wilson (Founder of Nova Fitness)
  • Keesha Boyd (Executive Director, Comcast/NBC Universal)
  • Phylicia Fant (Head of Urban, Columbia Records)
  • Marc Byers (General Manager, Motown Records)
  • Lori Hall (TV One)…and more!
