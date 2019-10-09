Support Black Colleges: Culture Creators Announce Lineup For Inaugural C2 Summit For HBCU Students
- By Bossip Staff
Support Black Colleges: Culture Creators Announce Lineup For Inaugural C2 Summit For HBCU Students
Yes to Black Excellence! The Culture Creators “C2 Summit” is a major initiative to engage, mentor and provide recruitment opportunities to students of color from historically black colleges and universities. The summit hosts C-Suite level executives, thought leaders, and leading entrepreneurs across various industries, such as business, entertainment, fashion, sports and more. The C2 Summit experience offers students one-on-one mentorship, recruitment opportunities and career coaching.
Speakers Include:
- Isaiah Thomas (NBA Hall of Famer)
- Shawn Gee (President of Live Nation, Urban)
- John Gibson (VP of External and Multicultural Affairs, The Motion Picture Association)
- Jackie Wilson (Founder of Nova Fitness)
- Keesha Boyd (Executive Director, Comcast/NBC Universal)
- Phylicia Fant (Head of Urban, Columbia Records)
- Marc Byers (General Manager, Motown Records)
- Lori Hall (TV One)…and more!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.