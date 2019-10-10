Get A Life, Folks: Schoolboy Q Takes To Twitter To Fire Shots At Grown Men Making Top Rapper Lists

Schoolboy Q Criticizes Grown Men Making Top 50 Rapper Lists

If you’ve paid any attention to Hip Hop social media the past few days, you’ve noticed the ever-growing arguments about the top emcees in the game. Everyone and their momma has picked up a pen and paper to show off their list (along with their terrible hand writing/ photoshop skills).

Without giving it a second thought, everyone took to social media to lash out about their lists and argue with one another about it.

To make matters even worse, the regional lists are what started circulating next from fans and celebrities alike.

The Atlanta list created by @NickLoveATL was the center of some controversy as certain people tried to place rapper Russ above most of the coveted Atlanta veterans. Los Angeles was even more chaotic as people listed newcomers like Blueface toward the top of the list–plus, he’s not even from LA.

Once these lists started picking up more and more traction, rapper/comedian Schoolboy Q chimed in with what is now the best part of this whole list conversation.

Imagine Having a 48tH favorite rapper 😂 y’all sum fucking weirdos 🤦🏾‍♂️ — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) October 9, 2019

Wats even better is tHe 36tH favorite rapper 😂 Like u picked 37 and was like. 🎤🎤 Boom 36 🤦🏾‍♂️….. and arguing about sumbodies 23rd 😂… niggaHz ain’t got no bitcHes braH — ScHoolboy Q (@ScHoolboyQ) October 9, 2019

Schoolboy Q makes a great point: how in the world do people sit around and make lists that actually have 50 people on them? Even more importantly, how do they take the time to rank a 48th favorite rapper and have some sort of argument thinking that makes it valid?

The best part of this tweet was the lists being made almost immediately ceased from hitting the timeline. Thank you to Schoolboy Q for restoring order and getting these grown azz adults back to their real lives instead of making lists none of us will ever agree on.

Is this list better or worse than the New York list? pic.twitter.com/zVWEHTy0aB — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 9, 2019