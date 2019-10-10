Wendy Williams Alleges Diddy Sent 90s Girl Group Total To Jump Her!

Wendy Williams Recalls Incident When She Was Almost Jumped On Radio

Wendy Williams had her audience gasping after recalling a messy story involving a “music mogul” and a “girl group” who once tried to assault her while she was working in radio.

Williams says the incident shall play out on the small screen when her biopic drops. She brought up the story as an example after speaking on Amanda Seales having drama with her “Insecure” co-stars and airing it out on her podcast.

Wendy thinks that’s where the actress went wrong and recalled her own story where peers tried to set her up and she kept it pushing.

“Once upon a time, there was music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my azz in front of the radio station. I finish my shift, round up my headphones to see everyone lined up on the side of the window, looking down at the sidewalk. And I’m going downstairs, and my new boyfriend at the time [the bad Kevin] and I go downstairs to see this girl group jump out of a gypsy cab to kick my azz. But, the point I’m making is, Amanda I didn’t get back on the radio and talk about it.”

Jump to the 21-minute mark to hear it.

Years ago on the radio, Wendy actually named names regarding the incident. She said Kim, Keshia, and Pam aka “three fighting broads” did, in fact, take a cab to see her face-to-face and her coworkers egged it on. Fortunately for her, her then-boyfriend Kevin Hunter was there to halt the fight.

If you hit play, you hear Wendy’s story is identical to the one she told on TV, just with names!