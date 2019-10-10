Rhythm + Flow: Snoop, Chance, Cardi, And T.I. Evaluate 3-Piece-Suit-Clad Rapper Saxon’s Scholarly Bars [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
‘Rhythn + Flow’ Judges Are Impressed By Saxon
Netflix new hip-hop competition show, Rhythm + Flow, is off and running and the first episode was a doozy.
Snoop Dogg, Chance The Rapper, Cardi B, and T.I. judge the sartorial bars of a rapper named Saxon who came dressed in a 3-piece suit.
Press play down bottom to check it out.
Hate it or love it?
