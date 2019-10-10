So Sad: Angela Bassett Reveals Her ‘Devastating’ Experience Of Sexual Assault As A Child

Angela Bassett bravely opened up recently about her experience being sexually violated as a child.

Before hosting the Rape Foundation’s annual brunch on October 6, Bassett recalled a “devastating” experience she had as a young girl while speaking with reporters. According to reports from Variety, the actress shared that she woke up to find a man her mother was dating at the time fondling her while she was asleep.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t a complete assault, it was fondling, but it was devastating enough for a child who’s 12 or 13,” she revealed.

The star went on to add that luckily, her mother didn’t hesitate in believing her when she explained what the man she was with did to her.