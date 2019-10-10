So Sad: Angela Bassett Reveals Her ‘Devastating’ Experience Of Sexual Assault As A Child
Angela Bassett Opens Up About Being Sexual Assaulted As A Child
Angela Bassett bravely opened up recently about her experience being sexually violated as a child.
Before hosting the Rape Foundation’s annual brunch on October 6, Bassett recalled a “devastating” experience she had as a young girl while speaking with reporters. According to reports from Variety, the actress shared that she woke up to find a man her mother was dating at the time fondling her while she was asleep.
“Fortunately, it wasn’t a complete assault, it was fondling, but it was devastating enough for a child who’s 12 or 13,” she revealed.
The star went on to add that luckily, her mother didn’t hesitate in believing her when she explained what the man she was with did to her.
“Thankfully, to have a mother who could tell as soon as light broke that this happened and for her to expel him,” she explained. “That she heard me, believed me and did something about it, I think was so empowering for me as a young teen, as a young woman.”
Bassett also explained that because of this experience, she has taught her kids the importance of respecting boundaries–She is a mother to 13-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater, with her husband, Courtney B. Vance.
“I started that early because of experiences with friends and I know that they will be in situations one day. When a girl says no, both to him and to her, she means no.”
If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.