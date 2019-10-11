Creepy Orphans, Spooky Spirits & A Questionable Wig Pop Up In “The Turning” Trailer
- By Bossip Staff
“The Turning” Trailer
If you love creepy orphans in big scary houses, spooky ghosts with sinister intentions and very, very questionable wigs in your scary movies, “The Turning” is for you and actually looks intriguing at a time when 99% of “Horror’ movies” look the same.
“The Turning” scares its way into theaters January 24.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.