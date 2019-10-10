For The Creeps: Instagram Dumps “Following” Activity Tab, Sparks Hilarious Hysteria

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Hilarious Reactions To Instagram Removing The Activity Tab

By now, you’ve probably noticed (or not) that Instagram dumped its ‘Following’ Activity tab where creeps, jealous boos and stalkers with crushes gathered to do everything but mind their business without a sprinkle of shame.

As with any random unnecessary IG update, this won’t mean anything at all unless you actually cared what people you follow are doing on a minute-to-minute basis.

Peep the funniest reactions to Instagram removing the ‘Following’ Activity Tab on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.