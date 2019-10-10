Are You Here For It?! CEO Of Dick’s Sporting Goods Says They Destroyed $5 Million Worth Of Assault Rifles

Dick’s Sporting Goods Destroyed $5 Million Worth of Assault Rifle Inventory

Dick’s Sporting Goods has destroyed millions of dollars worth of assault rifles, which were once meant to be sold throughout their various locations.

In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, the company’s CEO, Ed Stack, revealed that Dick’s had destroyed about $5 million worth of the semi-automatic rifles from its inventory. Stack made that decision to remove all military-style weapons from their stores in response to the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Their company is who sold the shooter a shotgun.

Rather than simply returning all of these guns to their manufacturers, thought, the CEO opted to reduce them to scrap metal.

Even though an assault rifle wasn’t the weapon used in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, that incident still largely impacted the company’s actions. Dick’s also said it would stop selling high capacity magazines and raised its gun purchasing age to 21 from 18.

According to Stack’s statements in the interview, these huge changes cost the company nearly a quarter-billion dollars in sales.

Other stores are also making changes to their gun sales following mass shootings across the country. Walmart announced recently that it would reduce its gun and ammunition sales, also askint customers to stop carrying weapons openly in its stores–even in open carry states.

