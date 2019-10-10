Ooop! OG Alleges Blatant Bias During The #BBWLA Reunion—Guess Who’s On Her Side
OG Asked To Sit On Different Stage During “Basketball Wives” Reunion
“Basketball Wives” fans got to see alllll the drama unfold last night during the “Basketball Wives” reunion. During the Marc Lamont Hill hosted show alleged “troublemaker”/Evelyn Lozada embarasser OG was asked to sit on a separate stage from the other ladies because of her “aggressive behavior.”
OG did the right thing and stood up for herself, at first threatening to leave the reunion, before alleging that the ladies are intimidated by her because she’s “chocolate.” (Evelyn recently denied OG’s colorism claims)
And all the while the ladies like Shaunie O’Neal were trying to defend keeping OG offsite (1:08)…
several people on social media were on OG’s side including Jennifer Williams and Tami Roman. Tami also pointed out that the statement that she personally asked to film on a separate stage with OG is “false.”
Messy, messy, messy.
What do YOU think about OG being isolated during the “Basketball Wives” reunion??? Was she really THAT aggressive? It’s not like she climbed across tables, threw a wine bottle or threw a drink in someone’s face, right?
OG’s buddy CeCe also came to her defense.
Meanwhile, Malaysia laid it out on the table.
“We don’t like you cause you be doing some bullshit,” said Malaysia.
The Basketball Wives Twitter account reminded viewers that a similar separate stage situation went down with Draya Michele.
Was that unfair too?
