Ooop! OG Alleges Blatant Bias During The #BBWLA Reunion—Guess Who’s On Her Side

OG Asked To Sit On Different Stage During “Basketball Wives” Reunion

“Basketball Wives” fans got to see alllll the drama unfold last night during the “Basketball Wives” reunion. During the Marc Lamont Hill hosted show alleged “troublemaker”/Evelyn Lozada embarasser OG was asked to sit on a separate stage from the other ladies because of her “aggressive behavior.”

OG did the right thing and stood up for herself, at first threatening to leave the reunion, before alleging that the ladies are intimidated by her because she’s “chocolate.” (Evelyn recently denied OG’s colorism claims)

And all the while the ladies like Shaunie O’Neal were trying to defend keeping OG offsite (1:08)…



several people on social media were on OG’s side including Jennifer Williams and Tami Roman. Tami also pointed out that the statement that she personally asked to film on a separate stage with OG is “false.”

The 2 stage thing is ridiculous for an ensemble cast of women.. People work with people they don’t like every day! #GrowUp — Jennifer Williams (@iamjennifer) October 10, 2019

Boy I’m seeing the lies & I wouldn’t comment but don’t include me in them. I did NOT request to be on a separate stage. I was TOLD that’s how it would be set up. However I didn’t attend anyway, but don’t lie on me to try & make your actions make sense #BBWLA #ImTired — IG: @TamiRoman (@TamiRoman) October 10, 2019

Messy, messy, messy.

What do YOU think about OG being isolated during the “Basketball Wives” reunion??? Was she really THAT aggressive? It’s not like she climbed across tables, threw a wine bottle or threw a drink in someone’s face, right?