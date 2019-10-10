Office Hours: Desus & Mero Talk About Trump Impeachment, Tekashi 6ix9ine Snitching & Dave Chappelle Getting Cancelled [Video]

Desus & Mero Give Their Opinions On Everything Under The Sun

Unfortunately for us, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have been on a hiatus from TV for what seems like forever–but luckily, they’re back on Showtime starting next week. While we wait, though, they’ve gifted us with some behind-the-scenes content, which features the Bodega Boys talking about some of the topics they’ve missed while they were away.

In the latest addition of Office Hours, Desus & Mero discuss the Trump impeachment inquiry, summer cancellations, Tekashi snitching, the chicken sandwich scandal, and of course, White Claws. Check out the video down below to see what they have to say: