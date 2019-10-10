Prayers Up: Boxing Champ Errol Spence Jr. Seriously Injured After High-Speed Car Crash
- By Bossip Staff
Errol Spence Jr. Injured In Car Crash
We’re sending prayers a famed boxer’s way. Errol Spence Jr. is reportedly in serious condition after his Ferrari flipped multiple times Thursday morning in Dallas. The news comes from CBS 11 who reported that the Unified welterweight champion was not wearing a seat belt when his Ferrari veered over the center median and flipped multiple times.
The 29-year-old was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. No other cars were involved in the crash and police report that he was driving at a high rate of speed.
He is expected to survive.
This story is still developing…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.