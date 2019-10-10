Seal Of Approval: Fabolous, Emily B Give G Herbo Their Blessing On Dating Daughter Taina

Fabolous Gives G Herbo His Blessing

Rapper Fabolous is impressed by his step-daughter’s rapper boyfriend and he’s giving them his blessings. Yesterday G Herbo and Taina made headlines after the mother of Herbo’s son angrily put them both on blast. Ari Fletcher, the seemingly scorned baby mama, was upset that the daddy had their son around Taina. Well, Fab is impressed with how mature and genuine Herb was in that situation and throughout his relationship with Taina. He wrote:

Happy Gday to a real one @nolimitherbo!! You know I’ve been sitting back to see what kinda dude @latainax3 linked up with but your energy is genuine every trip, you been solid in every situation & you make her happy thru it all ON BROOO!! Gotta Celebrate Life for you!!

Emily B also sends her approval of the young lovers, leaving them both heart emojis under pics. Aren’t they cute? Hit the flip for more of Fab, Emily, Taina and G Herbo at his Birthday dinner.