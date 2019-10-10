Beautifully Booed Up: Cassie Releases New Pics From Her Alex Fine Wedding

Cassie Shares New Wedding Photos

Cassie is sharing more photos and details from her Alex Fine wedding. As previously reported Cassie and her trainer bae Alex Fine tied the knot in September after Cassie moved on from her 10-year Diddyship.

Now Cassie (who’s pregnant with her first child) is posting pics from her Malibu nuptials and sharing details with VOGUE. According to Cassie she and Alex debated whether or not to get engaged before or after their baby came but ultimately decided on before.

Cassie also told VOGUE that Alex surprised her with his proposal that he did alongside the Compton Cowboys.

“I knew that Alex was designing a ring, but I honestly wasn’t expecting a super elaborate proposal because we already had the wedding date set, but he planned such a beautiful experience for me. I was so surprised!” He told me to come ready because we were driving straight to dinner to celebrate my birthday early that night as my family was coming into town,” she remembers. “I was running a little late, so he called me to check in.” Cassie pulled up just before the sun went down, and Compton Cowboys leader Randy Savvy came out front to welcome her with flowers. “At that point, I got so nervous, but was also really excited.”

She also told VOGUE that they had less than 20 people at their nuptials and explained the process of finding her dress while pregnant.

There were 14 guests total—all close family.

“We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic,” Cassie says. “We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other.” They worked with event planner Melissa Andre to coordinate everything in just two weeks. “Melissa was a magician with the planning,” Cassie says. “Being that I was seven months pregnant, it wasn’t easy finding a dress in such a short time frame, so I worked with my stylists and friends Marni Senofonte and Deonte Nash to create a custom look with our tailor Arturo and his daughter Christina from Rancho Tailors.” View this post on Instagram Magical. @voguemagazine A post shared by Emilio Sanchez (@emiliosanchez) on Oct 9, 2019 at 5:29pm PDT A few days after picking the wedding date, Cassie spent a week and a half getting the dress made. “I spent one afternoon with Deo and Marni going through inspiration and during that time we settled on a silhouette and fabrication,” she explains. She wanted the dress to feel romantic but comfortable for what she describes as her “intimate backyard wedding.” They did billowy, off-the-shoulder sleeves for romance and a high slit for movement. “When it came to this moment in my life, I knew that [it was] the easier the better for me,” she says. “We chose to create the lace veil to give it a touch of the classic.” She then paired it all with Jimmy Choo shoes and simple studs. The groom wore Musika styled by Paris Libby, while all of the male guests were in black tuxes and the women were asked to wear cream.

The couple’s ceremony was performed by close friend and director Peter Berg, the man behind the hit series Friday Night Lights and the newlyweds did their first dance to “Tennessee Whiskey” before ordering heart-shaped pizza.

R O M A N C E.

Congrats to the Fines—look amazing together!

Take another look at their nuptials on the flip.