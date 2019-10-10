Seriously?! A French Comic Book Artist Is Making Kim Kardashian’s Paris Robbery Into A Movie

Kim K’s Paris Robbery Reportedly Inspires An Upcoming Film

A French comic book artist is reportedly planning to make Kim Kardashian’s robbery on the into a movie.

The film–which is tentatively titled Fashion Week–is supposed to be about a group of criminals who decide to rob a famous person while she’s visiting Paris. The criminals end up biting off more than they can chew, finding themselves “swept up in the whirlwind of the fashion world,” according to reports from eNCA.

Joann Sfar is known abroad as an award-winning filmmaker, who also recently completed a 130-page graphic novel inspired by the reality star’s dramatic robbery while she was visiting Paris during fashion week. The film is supposedly going to cover “violence against women, the relationship between the very rich people and the less rich, the world of fashion and the encounter between figures of new and old worlds,” the artist told Variety.

Though the film will not mention Kim Kardashian West, by name, the filmmaker told the Agence France-Presse that the project is “liberally based on the raid on Kim Kardashian.” The film has been in development since the beginning of 2019, but there’s no word on a release date yet.

In October 2016, Kim Kardashian was held at gunpoint inside her hotel room by robbers who stole over $10 million in jewelry from her. Almost a dozen people have been arrested in connection to the crime since then, in what Agence France-Presse has called “the biggest heist of one individual in France in two decades.”

Are you going to see this movie once it hits theaters?!