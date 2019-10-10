Despicable: Mindy Kaling Reveals The Television Academy Tried To Erase Her Writing Credits From ‘The Office’

Mindy Kaling Discusses The TV Academy’s Attempt To Discredit Her

Mindy Kaling caused quite the stir this week when she accused the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences of singling her out back on her days working on The Office.

The actress, writer, and producer nearly missed out on being nominated for an Emmy almost a decade ago for her work on The Office. This is because The Academy–which runs the awards show–reportedly tried to cut her from the list of the show’s producers, Kaling told Elle

Not only was Minday one of the stars of the hit NBC series, which ended in 2013, she was also one of the writers and a co-producer. During this time, s he was also the only woman of color among the producers listed in Emmy contention, which is what led to her being singled out.

According to Kaling, The Academy told her there were too many producers listed when the show was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. “They made me, not any of the other producers, fill out a whole form and write an essay about all my contributions as a writer and a producer,” she revealed. “I had to get letters from all the other male, white producers saying that I had contributed, when my actual record stood for itself.”