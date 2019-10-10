Help Us, Sis: Issa Rae Named New Celebrity Voice Of Google Assistant, “It’s One Of The Coolest Things To Happen To Me”

Issa Rae Is New Celebrity Voice Of Google Assistant

Issa Rae is bringing her talents to a cell phone with green text bubbles near you.

According to Us Magazine, the Insecure creator is now the newest celebrity to voice the Google Assistant.

“I’m very excited,” the Insecure creator Opens a New Window., 34, told Us about the collaboration. “It’s one of the coolest things to happen to me in recent times.”

With a simple command “Hey Google, talk like Issa” you can turn your digital assistant into a no-nonsense Black woman who can answer all of your queries.

<blockquote“I didn’t know that I’d said that much,” the Little star said “I didn’t know I’d given so many quips that I think are helpful.”

She went on to say:

“Being in the recording studio and being able to be myself and be such a helpful presence, and a voice, and being a black woman who gets to help you day-to-day navigate your life and make your life easier is just the dopest thing to me and I’m honored to be thought of and to be a voice,” she said.

We wouldn’t mind be instructed by Issa Rae, how bout you?