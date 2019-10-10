GTFOHWTBS: Bible-Gifting Judge Tammy Kemp Explains Her Infuriating Empathy To Tamron Hall [Video]

Tamron Hall Explains Why She Gave Bible To Amber Guyger

Judge Tammy Kemp appeared on the Tamron Hall Show in an attempt to explain why the hell she gave a bible to racist killer Amber Guyger after she was sentenced to a paltry ten years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean.

At one point during her explanation, Kemp cried eye-roll-inducing tears that only served to further infuriate us.

Press play below to watch ol’ girl speak her piece.

Listen, we don’t want any violence or harm to come to this woman, but the idea of comforting Amber f***kin’ Guyger is disgusting and she deserves every syllable of criticism she’s getting.