Congratulations! Amber Rose And AE Welcome Baby Slash Electric

Amber Rose Gives Birth To Slash Electric Alexander Edwards

Congrats are in order for Amber Rose!

Muva and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards are now the proud parents of a baby bow. The news comes from AE himself who posted a pic of his son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards and thanked Amber for successfully giving birth.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world,” he wrote. “I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”

This is the second child for Amber. She has also a 6-year-old son, Sebastian “Bash” Thomaz Taylor, that she shares with Wiz Khalifa.

Congrats to Amber, AE and big brother Bash!