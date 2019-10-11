Kevin Hart Breaks Silence As Police Report His Friend Was “Driving Recklessly” In Car Accident

Kevin Hart Speaks On Accident, Police Report Released

The California Highway Patrol has released a detailed report about the crash that left actor Kevin Hart with serious back injuries. Jarred Black was driving the 1970 Plymouth Barracuda muscle car with Kevin and his fiancee as passengers when the accident occurred. Police are reporting reckless driving by Hart’s friend was the cause of the accident, according to NBC.

While turning, the driver “quickly accelerated,” which caused the right rear tire of the muscle car to break traction and resulted in a loss of control, the agency said. The car hit a tapered curb and a vinyl fence before going down the embankment and hitting a tree, according to the CHP report.

Kevin Hart spoke out for the first time since the September car crash as the CHP report was released.

In a released a statement through his attorney, he mentions Jared Black and his fianceé, Rebecca Broxterman, the two other individuals who were in the car when the accident occurred. The statement obtained by EW reads;

“I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery.”

So far, neither Jared Black nor Rebecca Broxterman has addressed the crash publicly. In related news, Kevin Hart will not fully return back to work until early next year, according to his attorney.