Rihanna’s Comments About Not Being A “Sellout” Has Everyone Giving Jay-Z Even MORE Side-Eyes

Did Rihanna Diss Jay-Z?

Rihanna definitely knows how to speak her mind and make the news cycle explode. On the latest Vogue cover (her 6th), Rihanna had this to say about the Super Bowl:

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way,”

The internet immediately questioned if this was intended to be aimed at Jay-Z. Just kidding: nobody questioned anything. They just ran with it and threw all the slander. OF course.