Nut A$$ Jawn: Philly-Area Teacher Caught Going On Racist Rant Toward Parent, “You’re On Welfare Because You’re Black”

Philly Middle School Teacher Goes On Racist Rant Against Parent

A teacher from Drexel Hill Middle School in the outer-Philadelphia suburb of Upper Darby has been placed on “administrative leave” after she was caught in a now-viral video going on a racist rant toward a student’s parent.

According to PhillyVoice, the unidentified teacher is seen in the school parking lot after she ran her truck into Rasheed Noel’s car after dropping his child off yesterday morning.

“Shut the f*** up,” the teacher says. “Go back to your welfare, your section 8 house.” And toward the end of the video, she then calls Noel a “n*****.” “I’m sorry?” he said. “This situation could change real quick.”

REAL QUICK.

Here’s what the school had to say about the incident:

Peep the full video of the racist attack below.

How does it take an “investigation” to fire this bigot broad??? All the evidence is RIGHT THERE! SMFH.