WBC Boxing Champion Deontay Wilder Guest Stars In “Magnum P.I.” [VIDEO]

Boxing Champ Deontay Wilder Has Guest Role On “Magnum P.I.”

Boxing fans are in for a special treat tonight. WBC Boxing Champ Deontay Wilder is making a guest appearance on “Magnum P.I.”

Here’s the episode description:

Kumu and Higgins are in danger when Robin’s Nest is under siege by mercenaries storming the estate in order to find out the true identity of the White Knight, Robin’s muse and literary hero. Also, Rick and T.C. helps one of Rick’s employees (guest star WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder) when his car is stolen, and Higgins finally gives Magnum an answer about if she’ll become his partner, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Oct. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.