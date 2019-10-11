Ooh This Looks Good: Octavia Spencer & Aaron Paul Face Off In Gripping “Truth Be Told” Trailer

“Truth Be Told” First-Look Trailer

Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer, Emmy-winner Aaron Paul and Emmy-nominated Lizzy Caplan deliver the goods in this gripping first-look trailer for Apple’s upcoming Apple TV+ limited series “Truth Be Told” that looks absolutely amazing (and stressful).

The series follows podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) as she is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation and comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul)–the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.

“Truth Be Told” premieres globally November 1st on Apple TV+ (a new home for the world’s most creative storytellers) set to launch in over 100 countries and the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com for just $4.99 per month with a 7-day free trial.