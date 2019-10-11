A Gentleman: Romeo Miller Stans For Normani, Explains Why He Values Women With Nick Cannon [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Romeo Talks Valuing Women
Romeo Miller stopped by Power 106 to have a close conversation with Nick Cannon and you might be pleasantly surprised, he’s a gentleman! He also places a high value in women with ideas and explains why he chooses to protect and honor the women in his circle.
The actor also discusses his film “Game Day” creating music with Nick Cannon, and his return to music. Hit play to hear it!
