Our Formerly Faceless Twitter Friend @EmoBlackThot Reveals His Identity After Years Of Reminding You To Wash Your Face

@EmoBlackThot Steps Out Of Anonymity To Reveal His True Identity

After building a painfully loyal social media following over the last few years, @emoblackthot is no longer anonymous.

The Twitter account, which boasts nearly 180,000 followers, is known for positive tweets that remind everyone to drink their water, eat nutritious meals (we’re looking at you, iced coffee), and always do your skincare routine before bed–no matter how tired you may be.

These past few weeks were filled with tweets from the account teasing an identity reveal, and on Friday morning, our formerly faceless Twitter friend dropped a video telling his story and officially revealing his name: Isaiah Hickland.

Along with a personal Youtube video explaining his story, Hickland also did an interview with Paper Magazine, reintroducing himself and explaining his journey keeping real life separate from his Twitter identity.

“I was just trying to be the kind of person I didn’t have for myself, just virtually.”

You can read all about Isaiah’s journey to this moment in his interview with Paper Magazine here and watch his own personal reveal on his new Youtube channel down below: