Seen On The Scene: Wale, IDK, Da Great Ape & More At “Warner Nights” BET Hip Hop Awards Edition In Atlanta

Wale, IDK, Da Great Ape & More At “Warner Nights” BET Hip Hop Awards Edition In Atlanta

Last Friday, while the city was still amidst celebrations of the BET Hip Hop Awards, Warner Records joined Hennessy to host a special BET Hip Hop Awards Edition of “Warner Nights” at Traffik Kitchen & Cocktails in Atlanta. The party featured an exclusive preview of upcoming music from Warner’s urban roster. Wale, IDK, Da Great Ape, Robnhood Tra, SKYXXX, Posa, 2KBABY and Black Fortune. Guests sipped on Henny and partied all night to the vibes of some of the label’s featured artists.

This is the same event where Wale was booed up with his new bae India Graham.

