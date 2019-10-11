For Your Viewing Pleasure: Scottie Beam Hosts ‘Rhythm + Flow: The Aftershow’ With Special Guests Twista, Ivie Ani & DJ Hed [Video]
Rhythm + Flow: The Aftershow Explores The First Four Episodes
Earlier this week, Netflix released the first four episodes of Rhythm + Flow, their new reality series that takes on talent competition shows in the hip-hop realm. Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, and T.I. serve as judges as they take trips to their respective hometowns, watching a number of rappers perform for a chance to advance in the competition and, just like American Idol, make it to Hollywood.
Now, we get Rhythm + Flow: The Aftershow. Hosted by Scottie Beam, we’re given some analysis on the first few episodes from a panel of hip-hop experts including Twista, journalist Ivie Ani, and DJ Hed.
New episodes of Rhythm + Flow drop on Wednesday, Oct 16. Until then, check out the aftershow down below to get even more insight into the episodes that already went down.
